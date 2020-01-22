Ardmore Cannabis Consolidation
Promotions
We have the best quality product for the best price. You get these prices EVERYDAY! Non Live & Champagne 1 For $20, 3 for $45, 5 for $60, 10 for $115 Live, Diamonds, Cured Full Spec, Full Spec Live Resin 1 for $30, 3 for $70, 5 for $100, 10 for $185
Can be mix and matched. Must be same tier to receive special pricing.
These cartridges are made with LIVE & Cured Terp Sauce. *Not made with Distillate* Cured/Non-LIVE Carts 1 for $16 2 for $30 3 for $40 LIVE Carts 1 for $25 2 for $40 3 for $50
Pre rolls DIPPED in TERP SAUCE and ROLLED in KEIF .5g 1 FOR $8 3 FOR $20 5 FOR $35 10 FOR $65 1G 1 FOR $16 3 FOR $40 5 FOR $70 10 FOR $125
You can mix and match strains
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.