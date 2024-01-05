Atlas Garden Delivery
dispensary
Recreational

Fountain ValleyCalifornia
About this dispensary

Feel Free to Place a Phone Order for Quicker Service Call or Text @ (1)-213 -421-1833 Welcome to Atlas Garden! At Atlas Garden, trust and quality are our guiding principles. Every product we offer is selected with the utmost care, ensuring that you receive the best the cannabis world has to offer. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or new to the scene, our menu is designed to provide you with a wide range of choices to suit your taste and preference. MENU PRICES ARE PRE-TAX Call us if you have any questions Thank You

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 66
License c9-0000211-llc
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedVeteran discountRecreationalDeliveryArab/Middle Eastern ownedAsian ownedBlack ownedDisability ownedIndigenous ownedLatinx ownedLGBTQIA ownedPacific Islander ownedVeteran ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm

67 Reviews of Atlas Garden Delivery

4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere