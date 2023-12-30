Atlas Garden Delivery
dispensary
Recreational

Atlas Garden Delivery

Fountain ValleyCalifornia
2263.1 miles away

Deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

PREMIUM 1/8ths (10% OFF) image
10% off
 
PREMIUM 1/8ths (10% OFF)
Available daily
BUY TWO HALVES ($20 OFF) (TopShelf or Exotic) image
Buy 1, get 1, $20.00 off
 
BUY TWO HALVES ($20 OFF) (TopShelf or Exotic)
Available daily
BUY TWO VAPES GET 10% OFF image
Buy 1, get 1, 5% off
 
BUY TWO VAPES GET 10% OFF
Available daily
HALF OZ SPECIAL image
10% off
 
HALF OZ SPECIAL
Available daily
Fresh Frozen 𝐿𝒾𝓋𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝓈𝒾𝓃 𝕎𝕒𝕩 image
15% off
 
Fresh Frozen 𝐿𝒾𝓋𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝓈𝒾𝓃 𝕎𝕒𝕩
Available daily
PRE - ROLLS (10% OFF) image
10% off
 
PRE - ROLLS (10% OFF)
Available daily

Promotions

This dispensary isn’t sharing any promotions right now. Check back later!
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.