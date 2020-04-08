1282 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 132
Show All 147
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$500
Deals
EVERYDAY PROMOS!
Valid 7/1/2019
Check out our events page to see what the deals of the day are. Deals vary on a daily basis, some examples are free batteries, deals on flower, $1 cartridges, and swag! Details at: https://atriumtopanga.com/events/
EVERYDAY PROMOS!
Valid 7/1/2019
Check out our events page to see what the deals of the day are. Deals vary on a daily basis, some examples are free batteries, deals on flower, $1 cartridges, and swag! Details at: https://atriumtopanga.com/events/
All Products
Canndescent Sativa Grams - (U3) Charge 515 (TOP OF FRIDGE)
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Caliva CBD 1/8ths - (G3) AC/DC
from Caliva
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Crown Genetics Indica 1/8ths - (S3) Crown OG (G-U)
from Crown OG
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Crown Genetics Indica 1/8ths - (S3) Director’s Cut (G-U)
from Crown OG
___
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
4 Republic Grams - (K/BIN) HS x BK (Fridge Top)
from 4 Republic
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Farm2Lab Littles - (N/BIN) Sundae Driver
from Farm2Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Pet Tinctures - (H6) 4:1 15ML (VR TOP R)
from My Best Bud
___
THC
___
CBD
$56each
In-store only
Pet Tinctures - (H6) 1:1 30ML (Printer)
from My Best Bud
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Pet Tinctures - (H6) 20:1 30ML (Printer)
from My Best Bud
___
THC
___
CBD
$87each
In-store only
Foria "Relief" Suppositories - (TREE 2) 4PK Suppositories
from Foria
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Topanga Holistic Indica 8th - (N3) Venom OG (G-U)
from Topanga Holistic
___
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Source Hybrid 8ths - (J2) Quest *S/H*
from Source
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected 7g Flower - (K2) Biscotti
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$95¼ oz
In-store only
Connected 7g Flower - (K2) Fuelato (VR A3)
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$95¼ oz
In-store only
Omura 12 Stick Packs - (J6) Humboldt SDLK
from Omura
___
THC
___
CBD
$342 g
In-store only
Omura 12 Stick Packs - (J6) Humboldt Mimosa
from Omura
___
THC
___
CBD
$342 g
In-store only
Omura 12 Stick Packs - (J6) Humboldt Motorbreath
from Omura
___
THC
___
CBD
$342 g
In-store only
COTC RSO - (TREE 2) 1:1 FSO (VR E1)
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
COTC RSO - (TREE 2) High THC RSO (VR E1)
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
RLF Flower 1/8ths - (R1) Ridgeline Runtz
from Ridge Line Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Royal Key 1/8ths - (WALL) M.Con #7 (VR Printer)
from Royal Key
___
THC
___
CBD
$68⅛ oz
In-store only
Omura 12 Stick Packs - (J6) COTC Champagne Skies (Above G)
from Omura
___
THC
___
CBD
$402 g
In-store only
Friendly Farms Flower 1/8ths - (G3) Berry Sorbet *H* (G-U)
from Friendly Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Omura 12 Stick Packs - (J6) Sweetwater Sunset Sherbet(J6)
from Omura
___
THC
___
CBD
$402 g
In-store only
Connected/Alien Labs 7G Small Buds - (K2) El Jefe - Connected (G-U)
from Connected/Alien Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Connected/Alien Labs 7G Small Buds - (K2) Moonbow - Alien Labs (G-U)
from Connected/Alien Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$110¼ oz
In-store only
Canndescent Sativa 1/8ths - (T3) Charge 508 (TOP OF FRIDGE)
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Connected/Alien Labs 7G Small Buds - (L2) Gushers - Connected (G-U)
from Connected/Alien Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$95¼ oz
In-store only
Seeba Creek 1oz - (TREE 2) Gelato 33 Shake OZ
from Seeba Creek
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 oz
In-store only
Seeba Creek 1oz - (TREE 2) Gelato 41 Shake OZ *H*
from Seeba Creek
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 oz
In-store only
A Golden State Hybrid 1/8ths - Honey Flower
from A Golden State
___
THC
___
CBD
$67⅛ oz
In-store only
High Caliber 1/8ths - (G3) Orange Cookies *I*(Q-S)
from High Caliber
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
High Caliber 1/8ths - (I3) Wedding Crashers *I*(Q-S) ( BS N-P)
from High Caliber
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
LoudPack Sativa 1/8ths - (Q3) Orange Kreamsicle
from Loud Pack
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
High Caliber 1/8ths - (I3) Magic Melon
from High Caliber
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
High Caliber 1/8ths - (I3) Lemon Jack
from High Caliber
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
High Caliber 1/8ths - (I3) Dolato
from High Caliber
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Alien Labs Hybrid 1/8ths - (L2) Sherbacio (Top A-U)
from Alien Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$67⅛ oz
In-store only
Pet Tinctures - (H6) 1:1 15ML (VR TOP R)
from My Best Bud
___
THC
___
CBD
$56each
In-store only
Pet Tinctures - (H6) 20:1 15ML (VR TOP R)
from My Best Bud
___
THC
___
CBD
$46each
In-store only
12345 ... 33