_Anonymous on May 13, 2019

We decided to check this place out after seeing pictures and reading reviews. This place is AMAZING! It was clean, modern, and bright. It was very classy and professional. It wasn’t busy when we went in and there were budtenders ready to answer any questions. Emma was our budtender. She went above and beyond. She answered any questions we had about specific products and helped us get what we wanted. She definitely deserves a raise. We will definitely be visiting here often. We’ll refer anyone and everyone we know to this place.