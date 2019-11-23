Follow
Attis Trading - Lincoln City
541-418-5200
98 products
Attis Daily Deals
Medible Monday - 10% Off all Edibles, Tinctures and RSO. ~ Topical Tuesday - 10% Off all Topicals ~ Wax Wednesday - 10% Off all Dabbables ~ Top Shelf Thursday - 10% of all $10 and $12 per gram priced Flower ~ Fatty Friday - 20% off all Pre rolls ~ Cartridge Day Saturday - 10% off all Vape Pen Cartridges and Disposables ~ Sunday Funday - 10% off Storewide
All Products
Afternoon Delight
from Eugenius
1.23%
THC
19.4%
CBD
Afternoon Delight
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Bruce Bannished
from Rainforest Organix
33.73%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Casey Jones
from Rainforest Organix
29.46%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Casey Jones
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Cherry Pie
from Skunk Valley Farms
22.46%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Dutch Valley Farms
9.05%
THC
11.58%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Double Dream
from Bradford Three
31.58%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Double Dream
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Dragon OG
from Avitas
22.1%
THC
0.97%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Forum Cut GSC
from Unknown Brand
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Eugenius
29.77%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
GMO Cookies
from High Ridge Farms
29.1%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Gorilla Berries
from Unknown Brand
27.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Grape Stomper
from Rainforest Organix
28.08%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Karmas Haze
from Ganja Girl
12.23%
THC
6.21%
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Lemon M.A.C
from Unknown Brand
25.8%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Kleen Karma Gardens
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Lemonade
from Capital Cannabis
21.46%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemonade
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Miracle animal cookies
from Trichome Farms
22.11%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Nigerian Sativa
from Repleo Farms
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Nigerian Sativa
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Obama Kush
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Oregon Berry Diesel
from Eugenius
24.8%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Oregon Berry Diesel
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Oregon Dawg Cookies
from Cosmic Treehouse
20.87%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Oregon Dawg Cookies
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Kleen Karma Gardens
28%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Rude Boi
from Family Trees
23.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Strawberry Trainwreck
from The Sweet Life
17.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$41 g
In-store only
Super Sour OG
from The Sweet Life
28.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Sour OG
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
The Force
from Ganja Girl
19%
THC
0.07%
CBD
The Force
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Ultraviolence
from Cold Frame Farms
18.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Ultraviolence
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Ganja Girl
24.53%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Flapjax - Maui Jack
from Flapjax Extracts
69.44%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Maui Jack
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Karma Originals - Blueberry Kush Dripper
from Karma Originals
74.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Karma Originals - Creamsicle Haze Dripper
from Karma Originals
74.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Creamsicle Haze
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Karma Originals - Pineapple Trainwreck Dripper
from Karma Originals
74.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Trainwreck
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Phat Dawg Farms - Cookies & Cream
from Phat Dawg Farms
72.8%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Phat Dawg Farms - Mint Chocolate C hip
from Phat Dawg
69.85%
THC
2.1%
CBD
Midnight Mint
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Fruit Punch
from Potion
71.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruit Punch
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Grape Stomper
from Potion
72.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Headband
from Potion
87.82%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - OG Kush
from Potion
88.2%
THC
0.26%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Oregon Marionberry
from Potion
87.25%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Oregon Marionberry
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Pineapple Express
from Potion
77.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
