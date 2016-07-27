CassiusAce
This place was absolutely amazing. Both of the budtenders were very knowledgable and super helpful and polite to my friend and I. 100% would come here again.
4.8
10 reviews
great place
Awesome service! Very friendly staff. Very knowledgeable and helpful. Gave me lots of information and I enjoyed myself. Very good experience with a very wide selection of everything. 10/10 will return
Thanks Amarifasho, for your kind review. We are always striving to make our customers happy. Thanks for noticing and come on in to see us again.
Very knowledgeable, friendly environment with a large inventory of Flower and Concentrates!
Panzerman, Thanks so much for your review!
Excellent service, large selection, great quality products and good prices. What more could you all for?
We appreciate your kind review, Kphpdx. Come in and see us again soon!
This place was great. Product is top notch. And prices are LEGIT! Gotta be the best place in Lincoln city for sure. Enjoy!
Thank you Sintax for your review! Hope you come on in, soon to see us again!
We bought 3 different strains and, 2 of them are dry. The buds are the quility you want for your baked goods.
RandyChula, Thanks for the review!
The vibe waz there and the crew hit tha spot!!!💯🤘🏼👍🏼
Thanks for the kind review, THA420TRUTH. We really strive to have everyone want to come back!
This is the place I definitely recommend if you want to vibe and understand what you are consuming, they always enjoy someone who is unsure, a real place that likes to explore and give suggestions to new things. I have fun every time by the time I leave!
Sandstoned69, we really appreciate the awesome review! We look forward to seeing you in the shop again!
I love this place I don’t go anywhere but here the product the atmosphere everything about this place is awesome
Thanks Jellobatman90! We appreciate your review, come on in again!