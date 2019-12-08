257 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 53
Show All 45
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
Senior and Veteran discount
Take 10% off your purchase if you're a senior or a veteran
*Discounts can only go to 20% off total*
Senior and Veteran discount
Take 10% off your purchase if you're a senior or a veteran
*Discounts can only go to 20% off total*
All Products
*All Flower is Pre-Tax Med Priced, Add 20% for Rec Pricing*
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Attis Farms l Critical Kush
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Attis Farms l Glitter apples
from Unknown Brand
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Attis Farms l Purple Hindu Kush
from Unknown Brand
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Attis Farms l Purple Terps
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Avitas | Kimbo Kush
from Avitas
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Avitas l Dragon OG
from Avitas
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Avitas l Dutch Treat
from Avitas
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dog House l Miracle Alien Cookies
from Unknown Brand
20.22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen | Banana Puddintain 7
from Eugreen
26.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen | Dosi Pie #3
from Eugreen
21.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen | Gorilla Erotica
from Eugreen
29.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen | Lava Cake
from Eugreen
24.39%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen | Sundae Driver
from Eugreen
23.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen | Woah-Si-Woah
from Eugreen
24.53%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen l Black Triangle
from Eugreen
26.67%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Black Triangle
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen l Garlic Breath
from Eugreen
23.48%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lucky Lion | Lion's Gold
from Lucky Lion
23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lucky Lion | Sour Diesel
from Lucky Lion
23.3%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lucky Lion l Sunset Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
28.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Meraki Gardens | Midnight Snack
from Meraki Gardens
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mother Magnolia Medicinals | The Sweeties
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
23.15%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Northwest Botanica | Zookies
from Unknown Brand
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon Roots l Obama Kush
from Oregon Roots
20.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pruf Cultivar | Midnight Tryst
from Unknown Brand
17.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tokyo Starfish | God Bud
from Unknown Brand
21.92%
THC
0%
CBD
God Bud
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Trichome Farms | MAC
from Trichome Farms
22.11%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Trichome Farms l Black Widow
from Trichome Farms
18.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Widow
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Trichome Farms l Lost Cause
from Trichome Farms
21.38%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Yerba Buena | Blue Dragon Desert Frost
from Yerba Buena
0.69%
THC
14.23%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Artifact Extracts l The MAC 1g Shatter
from Artifact Extracts
72.1%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$12MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Artifact Extracts l Gluecifer 1g Rocks N' Sauce
from Artifact Extracts
72.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$35MED
+1 more size
In-store only
AiroPro | Forbidden Fruit .5g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
69.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$30MED
+1 more size
In-store only
AiroPro | Kosher Punch .5g Cartridge
from AiroPro
72.76%
THC
3.14%
CBD
$30MED
+1 more size
In-store only
AiroPro | Nightwalker .5g Cartridge
from AiroPro
68.7%
THC
1.44%
CBD
$30MED
+1 more size
In-store only
AiroPro | Purple Haze .5g Cartridge
from AiroPro
69.18%
THC
1.41%
CBD
Purple Haze
Strain
$30MED
+1 more size
In-store only
AiroPro |Cheese Wine 2:1 1g Cartridge
from Airo Vapor
47.35%
THC
27.7%
CBD
$35MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Artifact Extracts | AVI CBD 1g Crystals
from Artifact Extracts
3.23%
THC
59.31%
CBD
Avi
Strain
$24MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Artifact Extracts | Darth OG .5g Cartridge
from Artifact Extracts
57.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Darth Vader OG
Strain
$24MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Artifact Extracts | Golden Goat .5g Cartridge
from Artifact Extracts
50.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$24MED
+1 more size
In-store only
1234567