AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Orlando
dispensary
Medical

OrlandoFlorida
768.2 miles away

About this dispensary

Conveniently located near the intersection of S Orange Blossom Trl and Central Florida Parkway, Ayr Cannabis Dispensary Orlando strives to be your preferred neighborhood cannabis dispensary. The Ayr Orlando team is passionate about cannabis and dedicated to delivering enhanced customer experiences tailored to your cannabis journey. We’re committed to helping you navigate our expanding selection of high-quality products to find the medication that best suits your needs. Our medical marijuana dispensary in Orlando provides safe and reliable medical marijuana products, including flower, edibles, distillate vape cartridges, live resin vape cartridges, cannabis concentrates, capsules, tinctures, topicals, cannabis devices, and more. Ayr Cannabis Dispensary is also committed to providing affordable medication. We offer the best medical marijuana deals in Orlando, including new client specials, veteran and senior discounts, birthday bonuses, and more. Shop online or visit Ayr Cannabis Dispensary Orlando at 9815 S Orange Blossom Trl across the street from the Mazda dealership.

Leafly member since 2019

Followers: 153
9815 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL
License MMTC-2015-0002
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm

Photos of AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Orlando

12 Reviews of AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Orlando

3.3
Quality
3.2
Service
3.5
Atmosphere