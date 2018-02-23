Kittykc04
Estoy llamando a las 1:00pm y me sale una grabadora que dice que estoy llamando fuera de horario. Cuando en la información claramente dice domingo de 10:00am a 6:00pm. Deben verificar la información.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
10 reviews
Estoy llamando a las 1:00pm y me sale una grabadora que dice que estoy llamando fuera de horario. Cuando en la información claramente dice domingo de 10:00am a 6:00pm. Deben verificar la información.
Good service !!! Great team !!! Good deals.
Lindo lugar, comodo, amables.
No existe el servicio al cliente les compro una bateria dañada luego no quieren darme credito en la tienda te engañan diciendo q tienen productos y al llegar no lo tienen y te quieren vender otro como fue mi caso con la bateria no vuelvo ni lo recomiendo
Good environment. Very educated and sweet people. For the first visit got my 25 % discount. Would shop here again 200%.
This dispensary is one of the greatest it offers an incredible service and selection of flowers plus it always has good offers. Thanks to Luis, Leonor, Abner, Raisa and all of the team for always giving you an excellent experience.
excellent dispensaries and good quality employes!!..i liked all store and great variety of products!! thanks and good luck for ever!!!!
excellent dispensaries and good quality employes!!..i liked all store and great variety of products!! thanks and good luck for ever!!!!
Great variety of flowers, about 8-10 different strains that day. Good prices. Friendly staff. Long wait for service.
Excellent service, my first visit to a dispensary, they took their time with me, they explained all the options and allowed me to choose without haste. Highly recommended!!!