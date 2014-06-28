Vinnizzle on July 3, 2019

Flower was very good. Tried the congolese red which was the best of three, white runtz from berners cookies wasnt that impressed, ingrid was the last and it was a nice indica to end the night. Bud tender was very courteous and guided me accordingly. Wish I lived in Cali so I could try all strains. The smoking lounge was cool but bringing newbees here they got grossed out with some people coughing!