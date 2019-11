Deb.Wo. on October 1, 2019

Quality of product line is consistent and high grade, obviously tendered with tenderness in the growing phase. The Budtenders are knowledgeable, patient, and personable, taking the stress off making what can be a confusing decision for some folks. Bask is the only dispensary I've been to that has an ever present Patient Co-Ordinator (JoAnn) ready to walk new patients through the process of choosing the best medicines. As far as atmosphere, it's a light and airy place, with ample secure parking. No back alley building here. Often there are snacks offered, plant giveaways (don't get your hopes up, lol, they're non cannabis baby trees) yoga classes, live music, charity drives, or vendor stations, all in all making it a perfect match for the community. I've been to many dispensaries and can always appreciate their strong points, but Bask is a favorite because it covers so many of the things important in choosing a dispensary. Of course, we'd never not appreciate lower prices, right? Just sayin... ;)