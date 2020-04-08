100 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 26
Show All 16
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
Flower of the Week: GG#4
Valid 4/6/2020 – 4/12/2020
Take 15% off GG#4 loose flower. Available while supplies last. Monday 4/6 - Saturday 4/11.
Does not include pre-rolls or concentrates. Valid 4/6 - 4/11 only. No substitutions.
Flower of the Week: GG#4
Valid 4/6/2020 – 4/12/2020
Take 15% off GG#4 loose flower. Available while supplies last. Monday 4/6 - Saturday 4/11.
Does not include pre-rolls or concentrates. Valid 4/6 - 4/11 only. No substitutions.
Staff picks
Ringo's Gift
from Bask
0.5%
THC
11.1%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Lemon Jeffery
from Bask
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Jeffery
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Howl's 2:1 CBD Tincture - 2oz
from Howl's
166mg
THC
317mg
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$100each
$100each
All Products
Alion
from Bask
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Alion
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
Temple Kush
from Bask
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Temple Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Spec Ops
from Bask
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
BioDiesel
from Bask
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Grape God
from Bask
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape God
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
LVBK
from Bask
14.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Las Vegas Bubba Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Dose of Feelings Capsules - Serenity 25mg
from Liberty
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Dose of Feelings Capsules - Serenity 10mg
from Liberty
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Banana Split Live Resin
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Manja Manja G-Caps 1:1
from Manja Manja
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Dose of Feelings Capsules - Vitality 10mg
from Liberty
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Dose of Feelings Capsules - Tranquility 25mg
from Liberty
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Blue Dream Live Sugar
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
79.7%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Dose of Feelings Capsules - Vitality 25mg
from Liberty
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Purkle Grapes Terp Sauce
from Sira Naturals
63%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Purkle Grape
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Rick Simpson Oil
from In Good Health
75.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Drench Drink Packet - Pomegranate
from Integrative Health Products (IHP)
4.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5each
$5each
Drench Drink Packet - Lemon
from Integrative Health Products (IHP)
3.3mg
THC
___
CBD
$5each
$5each
Howl's 1:1 CBD Tincture - 1 oz
from Howl's
221mg
THC
215mg
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$65each
$65each
Green Tea Passion Shot
from Chroma Edibles
4.8mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6each
$6each
Howl's 1:1 CBD Tincture - 2 oz
from Howl's
432mg
THC
434mg
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$100each
$100each
Chocolate Peppermint Cookie 105mg
from Bask
105mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
$35each
Sour Blue Raspberry Do Drop
from Liberty
2.3mg
THC
0.2mg
CBD
$22pack of 20
$22pack of 20
Howl's 10:1 CBD Tincture - 2 oz
from Howl's
62.4mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$100each
$100each
Caramel Filled Milk Chocolate Drops
from Bask
16mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16pack of 3
$16pack of 3
Milk Chocolate Bar
from Bask
121mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$37each
$37each
Watermelon Do-Drops
from Liberty
2.3mg
THC
0.17mg
CBD
$22pack of 20
$22pack of 20
Green Apple Do Drops
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$22pack of 20
$22pack of 20
Chocolate Chip Cookie- 150mg
from Bask
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
$40each
Sweet Sativa Pucks
from Highly Edible
21.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$75pack of 10
$75pack of 10
Sour Orange Do-Drops
from Liberty
1.95mg
THC
0.15mg
CBD
$22pack of 20
$22pack of 20
Cookies & Cream Chocolate Bar
from Bask
105mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
$35each
Howl's Grape God Tincture
from Howl's
217mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Grape God
Strain
$65each
$65each
Black Cherry Chews 1:1
from Mindy's Chef Led Artisinal Edibles
4.5mg
THC
4.47mg
CBD
$40pack of 20
$40pack of 20
Cool Key Lime Kiwi Fruit Chews
from Mindy's Chef Led Artisinal Edibles
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40pack of 20
$40pack of 20
Howl's 2:1 CBD Tincture - 1 oz
from Howl's
93mg
THC
167.4mg
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$65each
$65each
Drench Drink Packet - Raspberry Lime
from Integrative Health Products (IHP)
4.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5each
$5each
123