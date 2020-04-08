313 products
Come on in on a Friday or Tuesday and get a special price on Select Elite full gram cartridges! Normally at $35.00 MED / $42.00 REC, Tuesday's and Friday's price is $29.99 MED / $35.99 REC!!
Fridays and Tuesdays only - 5 gram limit per day per customer.
All Products
Jager (Indica)
from Happy Valley
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Jager
Strain
$6.671 g
In-store only
Secret Mints #9 (Hybrid)
from Eugreen Farms
25.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Secret Mints #9
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Lucid Blue (Sativa)
from Sugar Tree Farm
29.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucid Blue
Strain
$8.331 g
In-store only
Velvet Glove (Hybrid)
from Herbal Dynamics
34.41%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Velvet Glove
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Old Family Purple (Indica)
from Herbal Dynamics
26.03%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Old Family Purple
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel (Sativa)
from Happy Valley Farms
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
lemon sour diesel
Strain
$6.671 g
In-store only
Donny Burger #13 (Indica)
from Eugreen Farms
28.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Donny Burger #13
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Purple Gorilla (Indica)
from Sugar Tree Farm
26.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Gorilla
Strain
$6.671 g
In-store only
Super Sour Haze (Sativa)
from Herbal Dynamics
27.23%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Super Sour Haze
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Wedding Pie #7 (Hybrid)
from Eugreen
29.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Pie #7
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Mimosa (Hybrid)
from Eugreen Farms
20.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Watermelon Gelato (Indica)
from Eugreen Farms
28.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Gelato
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Nor Cali Dosi (Indica)
from Eugreen Farms
20.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Nor Cal Dosi
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Black Licorice (Hybrid)
from Meraki Gardens
24.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Black Licorice
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
***Pre-Packaged 5 gram Flower Deals!!***
from Beaver Bowls
20%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Garlic Breath (Indica)
from Eugreen
23.22%
THC
0%
CBD
North American Indica
Strain
True Triangle (Indica)
from Sugarbud
25.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
North American Indica
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Lemon Royale #2(Indica)
from Eugreen
27.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Lemon Royale #2
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Secret Mints #9(indica)
from Eugreen
25.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Secret Mints #9
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Chili Sticky-CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
12.8%
THC
11.5%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$6.671 g
In-store only
Gookie (Hybrid)
from Wyankush
26.48%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gookie
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver (HYBRID)
from Eugreen
27.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Gorilla Erotica (Hybrid)
from Eugreen
27.28%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Animal face (Hybrid)
from Sugarbud
31.8%
THC
0.17%
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Apple Blossom (CBD)
from East Fork Cultivars
4.18%
THC
12.7%
CBD
Apple Blossom
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Black Licorice (Hybrid)
from Meraki Gardens
27.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Blue Magoo (Hybrid)
from Happy Valley Farms
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$6.671 g
In-store only
Chembucha (SATIVA)
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
22.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Chembucha
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Chiesel (hybrid)
from Garden First Cannabis
26.06%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Frank's Gift (CBD)
from Bishop Orchard
3.7%
THC
9.57%
CBD
Frank's Gift
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
GG*12 (Sativa)
from Archive Portland
14.81%
THC
0%
CBD
GG12
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Godhead Green (Sativa)
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
22.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Godhead Green
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Golden Goat (Sativa)
from Garden First Cannabis
24.53%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Golden Pineapple (Sativa)
from Herbal Dynamics
24.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Grateful Breath (Indica)
from Meraki Gardens
26.2%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Grateful Breath
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
***BOWL OF THE DAY*** KingGelato (Indica)
from B-Force Farms
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
indica
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Kush Petal's (CBD)
from East Fork Cultivars
4.94%
THC
13.4%
CBD
Kush Petal's
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
LAVA CAKE (indica)
from Eugreen Farms
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
indica
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
*** ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO A 20% TAX FOR RECREATIONAL ***
from Beaver Bowls
20%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit (Indica)
from Sugar Tree Farm
26.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$6.671 g
In-store only
