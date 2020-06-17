Bento is The Bay's #1 Recreational and Medical Marijuana Delivery Service Bento delivers safe, quality and consistently effective cannabis products to Recreational and Medical Clients through San Jose and the surrounding South Bay regions. Whether a novice or a discerning cannabis connoisseur, Bento’s friendly customer service is dedicated to helping each patient access high-quality marijuana medicine that meets or exceeds expectations, every time. History: Bento’s founders capitalized on their relationships with master growers in the Santa Cruz and San Jose to explore their opportunity to bring reliable organic marijuana to patients in the southern Peninsula region. Beginning in early 2016, they established Bento to introduce professionalism, deep cannabis knowledge, and reliable communication to the medical marijuana delivery field. Bento’s delivery always prioritizes transparency and fostering relationships with their patients allowed them to grow, serve over one thousand individuals per month, and expand their delivery radius to a larger area. Products: Bento understands patients take a risk when blindly buying their cannabis products, and make every effort to assuage that risk by working only with quality cannabis vendors. They offer products only from either their in-house organic grow team or third-party vendors they’ve vetted for excellent grow techniques. Patients may select from one of at least twelve carefully curated flower strains, and whether lower priced or premium tiered, the marijuana always lives up to expectations. Bento’s delivery also offers a range of concentrates, edibles, and vape cartridges to supplement their rotation of products. All products are either lab tested or grown under the same growing conditions and circumstances (and often genetics) as previously tested batches, due to the limited supply of their high-quality cannabis. Process: Patients can rely on great service from Bento’s friendly and knowledgeable delivery team. They go above and beyond to offer friendly advice, consulting on the best strains or application methods to ease different health concerns. Valuing transparency, Bento always updates their patients with changes to delivery times, ETA, and product availability, and will always strive to leave them with a smile on their face. Bento accepts both cash and card transactions, and proudly provides 10% off marijuana delivery for a next day scheduled order. Delivery is free with minimum donation, and average wait time is approximately 45 minutes. Service Locations: Bento serves medical cannabis patients throughout San Jose and the surrounding regions, travelling from Redwood City north to San Francisco. They proudly aid patients in the San Jose, Santa Clara, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Belmont, Emerald Hills, Los Altos Hills, Permanente, Cupertino, Saratoga, Campbell, Los Gatos, Robertsville, East San Jose, Loyola, Portola Valley, Stanford and Redwood City areas.