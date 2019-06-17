Follow
Pickup available
Berkeley Dispensary
Pickup available
(720) 310-8057
4g Shatter of Wax for $59
This is a great budget deal for concentrates that puts us way above the competition. You can mix and match strains.
$49 oz Premium Shake
House flower, mixed strains vary.
Shatter Grams $18
House shatter.
$1 Joint With Edible
House flower, mixed strains
$25 1/2 oz Premium Shake
House shake. Mixes strains, always changing.
1/8th of Flower For $18
Various strains, change daily.
Buy 4 Grams of Concentrates for $59 Pre Tax!
Flower run concentrate.
Wax Grams $15
A gram of house wax.
5-1 Gram Joints for $20
Mixed strains.