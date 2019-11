ACFind on March 5, 2019

I have been going here for over a year. When they have what you want it's great, but I'd say more than half the times I came in having pre-researched a strain that online they say they have but then you get there it's out of stock but stays showing online as in stock. They need to fix their inventory control issues. Other than that the staff is very nice and knowledgeable, you are in and out with no fuss and sales events are pretty good.