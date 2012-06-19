Haggette
Decent prices but terrible customer service.
I am Wounded Warrior Veteran to start this off. I went to this dispensary specifically to purchase indica cannabis seeds, for personal use for various medical ailments acquired from serving in the service. I asked the associate upon reaching the counter specifically if they had such a product in stock and I asked for him to verify with another employee that the options being given to me as choices were in fact indica and I was assured they were. I purchased the Crockett Family Farms Strawberry Fields seeds, they were never opened and I researched just to make sure the seeds were in fact indica after the sale and they turned out to be a sativa hybrid. The day after purchasing these seeds I called the customer service to see explain what had happened and that I was a new patient and came to the dispensary to start with the intent of leaving with indica seeds. They refused to offer any store credit or exchange for the seeds even though this whole fiasco happened because of their employees' lack of knowledge on the products they're selling. Do not do business with this place if you value your:money, fair transactions, and quality customer service. I tried to give this business a fair chance and opportunity to make it right and they failed. Do the right thing, because it's the right thing to do.
Haven’t visited yet, but I am looking for free classes!
Treated with respect, hospitality and great service. ATM jus outside, nice.
I like the products available. However the atmosphere is a little rough.
Great parking
My favorite place to go
Great price on editable chocolate 🍫 100mg THC for 15$, and they sell clones for 22$ if you have the patience to grow
As a kind of terrified newbie medicating for anxiety and panic attacks, the staff here was SUPER nice and understanding, they take time to chat as they’re working and make you feel welcome. They have good strategies to keep the lines and wait time under control. Knowledgeable too! It’s pretty out of the way for me, but they have a great selection, I would definitely shop here again.
imo the best place to go in the entire East Bay. wide selection. competitive prices. great atmosphere.