66 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 41
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
$10 Credit on Your Birthday with BPG Updates
Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/2/2025
Sign up for BPG Updates to learn when your favorite products are on sale. Plus, receive $10 on your birthday, valid all year long.
Sign up at myBPG.com/rewards, or text 'JOIN MYBPG' to 510-698-1654. Must provide mobile number and opt-in to text messages to receive credit.
$10 Credit on Your Birthday with BPG Updates
Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/2/2025
Sign up for BPG Updates to learn when your favorite products are on sale. Plus, receive $10 on your birthday, valid all year long.
Sign up at myBPG.com/rewards, or text 'JOIN MYBPG' to 510-698-1654. Must provide mobile number and opt-in to text messages to receive credit.
All Products
Flowers
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
Flowers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
Flowers
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Reef Leaf (Indica, Sativa, Hybrid)
from Caliva
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
PAX Pods
from Utopia California Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Live Resin Cartridges - 500mg & 1000mg
from Raw Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Concentrate - Sugar
from Utopia California Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18½ g
In-store only
Concentrate - Live Resin
from Humboldt Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Hash
from Fun Uncle
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Cartridge - 1000mg
from Old Pal
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Cartridge- 500mg
from Old Pal
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - 500mg
from AbsoluteXtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Pax Pod - 500mg
from Legion of Bloom
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Pax Pods - 500mg
from Jetty Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Cartridges - 1000mg
from Jetty Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
Pax Pods - 500mg
from Guild Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Vape pens - 50mg
from dosist
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$100½ g
In-store only
Concentrates
from Summit Boys
___
THC
___
CBD
Hash Powder
from NASHA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Concentrate
from Eve Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Concentrate
from Arcturus
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Concentrate
from NUG
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Concentrates
from Raw Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Live Resin Cartridges - 500mg
from Raw Garden
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Beezle Concentrates
from Beezle Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
THCa Powder
from Guild Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Extracts
from NUG
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Jack
Strain
Temple Ball Hash
from NASHA
55%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Tincture Drops
from Jade Nectar
___
THC
___
CBD
Gummies
from PLUS Products
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Capsules
from Care By Design
___
THC
___
CBD
Terra Bites
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Drink Mixes
from Atlas Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Sleepytime (Vape, Tincture, Capsules)
from AbsoluteXtracts
___
THC
0mg
CBD
$85each
In-store only
Sweet Jane Tinctures
from Humboldt Apothecary
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Mini Cookies
from Korova (Do not use, use Korova)
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19each
In-store only
Tea Sachets
from Kikoko
___
THC
0mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Tea Cans
from Kikoko
70%
THC
0%
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Granola Clusters
from Atlas Edibles
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Oral Tincture Spray
from Breez
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
12