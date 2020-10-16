s........T
my favorite dispensary!!!. The flower is dank, and the edibles here. wish you guys carried some left coast extracts concentrate! super fire. Thank you for the great customer service and being super chill every time.
The strain, the quality, the consistency, the freshness, the flavor, the scent, the benefits….it all starts with the flower! Berner’s Merced is designed with the singular vision to produce world class cannabis and cannabis products. Berner’s has always represented a lifestyle of excellence, quality, and taste. Living the best life possible and always striving to grow. We represent this lifestyle best through our cannabis, and we constantly strive to produce the highest quality and most diverse cannabis on the planet. Our exclusive genetics and high standards, and all the people who share this vision with us, will continue the dream here at our Merced location. Order online or come by and one of our knowledgeable budtenders can assist you with all of your cannabis needs! We pride ourselves on Shining High Above the Rest.
Clean, neat and crisp looking. The staff is on it and goes above and beyond. When you walk in there are tables set up where you can see and smell the product. If prerolls are your gig there’s a excellent assortment. Of course they carry shatter and other concentrates. No matter what your looking for hit up Infinity .