The strain, the quality, the consistency, the freshness, the flavor, the scent, the benefits….it all starts with the flower! Berner’s Merced is designed with the singular vision to produce world class cannabis and cannabis products. Berner’s has always represented a lifestyle of excellence, quality, and taste. Living the best life possible and always striving to grow. We represent this lifestyle best through our cannabis, and we constantly strive to produce the highest quality and most diverse cannabis on the planet. Our exclusive genetics and high standards, and all the people who share this vision with us, will continue the dream here at our Merced location. Order online or come by and one of our knowledgeable budtenders can assist you with all of your cannabis needs! We pride ourselves on Shining High Above the Rest.