my favorite dispensary!!!. The flower is dank, and the edibles here. wish you guys carried some left coast extracts concentrate! super fire. Thank you for the great customer service and being super chill every time.
Clean, neat and crisp looking. The staff is on it and goes above and beyond. When you walk in there are tables set up where you can see and smell the product. If prerolls are your gig there’s a excellent assortment. Of course they carry shatter and other concentrates. No matter what your looking for hit up Infinity .
Love the staff at this shop! Very friendly and welcoming. The security guards remember who you are and are very nice as well. The shop itself is beautiful and they have a ton of products to choose from as well as different deals each day!