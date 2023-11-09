BEYOND / HELLO Fairfax cannabis dispensary is located near George Mason University and the Fairfax County Government Center located at 10521 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22030. The retail location focuses on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and first “Hello.” BEYOND / HELLO™ Fairfax carries cannabis flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries, vapes, rig and vape cleaning gear and merchandise. At the dispensary, there is also a licensed pharmacist along with a seasoned, trained staff, on-site at all times to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers at all times. BEYOND / HELLO™ Fairfax cannabis patients can shop online via a digital online shopping experience, which enables customers to view real-time pricing and product availability, shop for brands online and then reserve products for pickup or delivery.