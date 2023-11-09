Leafly

dispensary
Medical

FairfaxVirginia
16.3 miles away
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
101 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

Beyond Hello - Fairfax

BEYOND / HELLO Fairfax cannabis dispensary is located near George Mason University and the Fairfax County Government Center located at 10521 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22030. The retail location focuses on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and first “Hello.” BEYOND / HELLO™ Fairfax carries cannabis flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries, vapes, rig and vape cleaning gear and merchandise. At the dispensary, there is also a licensed pharmacist along with a seasoned, trained staff, on-site at all times to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers at all times. BEYOND / HELLO™ Fairfax cannabis patients can shop online via a digital online shopping experience, which enables customers to view real-time pricing and product availability, shop for brands online and then reserve products for pickup or delivery.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 1
10521 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Send a message
Call 5714956999
Visit website
License 0247000008
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

Photos of Beyond Hello - Fairfax

0 Reviews of Beyond Hello - Fairfax