Beyond Hello Las Vegas is a cannabis dispensary conveniently located at 7885 W Sahara Ave #112, Las Vegas, NV, and is approximately 6.5 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. Beyond Hello Las Vegas is the brand’s flagship location in Nevada. The Beyond Hello Las Vegas dispensary offers a wide range of cannabis products for consumers, including flower, edibles, cartridges, topicals, tinctures and pre-rolls, with extracts and gear available. There is an expertly trained staff available to guide patients in finding the best product for their unique condition and educating them on products. There is a separate, professionally trained team on-site to help recreational customers navigate the available products, answer questions and dispense products. Walk-ins are welcome. Beyond Hello Las Vegas provides an online store for customers to view available products, real-time prices and availability, and reserve products for pickup. The Beyond Hello Las Vegas is ADA compliant, fully accessible, and LGBTQ friendly. We offer a 10% discount to anyone 62 years or older and a 20% discount for veterans and active military servicemen and women with identification. Beyond Hello Las Vegas (formerly The Apothecarium) is located approximately 20 minutes from popular resorts and attractions and serves customers in-store and online through convenient curbside pick-up and at-home delivery. Keep out of reach of children. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. RD012