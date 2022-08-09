Bigfoot Cannabis Company is a family owned and operated dispensary located in the heart of Humboldt's eastern growing region in the mountain town of Willow Creek, CA. Willow Creek, CA is located on highway 299 along the beautiful Trinity river and is the home of the elusive Bigfoot! We grew from our small family farm that has been producing cannabis in Willow Creek for over a decade to having a brand and now our dispensary! We carry all local Humboldt sun grown flower and Humboldt manufactured products, along with a few select companies from out of Humboldt to round out our menu. We are deeply rooted in the Humboldt way of life and believe Humboldt has the best cannabis in the world. Come experience what sun grown terpenes bring to your favorite strains! We support and carry the best Humboldt has offer from brands like Aloha Humboldt, Emerald Queen Farms, Humboldt Apothecary, Sunrise Mountain Farms, Sol Spirit, Terp Mansion, Space Gems, Willow Creekside, Ursa, Herba Mate and more! We have all your cannabis needs covered from flower products, concentrates, edibles, drinks, tinctures and topicals. Stop by and say Hi!