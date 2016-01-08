Eatmyturtles on January 13, 2019

From the location to the waiting room all the way to the staff and then to the flower, this place was a wonderful experience. The chairs were incredibly comfortable. Marty was my budtender. Very professional, well-spoken, funny guy, even had the respect of shaking a customers hand. I bought an 1/8th of GMO yesterday, I regret nothing. Potent, terpy and delicious. Put me on the moon in seconds. This is one of the easiest dispensaries to get to, and has most likely become my regular. I see no point in going anywhere else. Thank you, -Nick