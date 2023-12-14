Bliss - Lunenburg
dispensary
Recreational

LunenburgMassachusetts
385.5 miles away
348 products | Last updated:

Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

Bliss is not just the name of our Massachusetts dispensary. It embodies the sentiment we aspire for you to experience daily. At Bliss, our mission is to empower you to reach an elevated state of living, driven by high-quality products, education, and community engagement. As a family-owned, women-led dispensary, we’re deeply connected to our local community and take pride in curating a collection of cannabis products that adhere to the strictest standards of safety and quality. When you step into Bliss, you’re not just entering a dispensary; you’re joining a community where well-being and healing are the core of our existence. Join us on the path to daily bliss.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 4
43 Summer Street, Lunenburg, MA
Send a message
Call 978-516-2919
Visit website
ATMStorefrontADA accesibleRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Bliss - Lunenburg

4 Reviews of Bliss - Lunenburg

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere