Bliss - Lunenburg
dispensary
Recreational

Bliss - Lunenburg

LunenburgMassachusetts
385.5 miles away
Loading...

Deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

Mix & Match any x2 1G Vape Carts for $85 image
Buy 1, get 1, $15.00 off
 
Mix & Match any x2 1G Vape Carts for $85
Available daily
Mix & Match x3 1g Prerolls for $25 image
3 for $25.00
 
Mix & Match x3 1g Prerolls for $25
Available daily

Promotions

This dispensary isn’t sharing any promotions right now. Check back later!
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.