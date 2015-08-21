Robinhood56
helpful and friendly staff clean place
4.9
10 reviews
The person who greeted us in the waiting area was extremely helpful and friendly.
Extremely clean and inviting with a knowledgeable staff.
Being an out of state customer I was pleasantly surprised at the ease of registering. Took less than 5 minutes. The product I wanted was sold out; but the budtender did a good job recommending a similar product. He was very knowledgeable. Prices were in line with most of the Ann Arbor dispensaries. The parking was the only problem. The " park at your own risk " sign for the unseen parking area was truely RISKY ! A Minicooper or Smart car or motorcycle could fit through the entryway......that's about it. Damaged bricks on both buildings of the entryway (rearview mirror height) were evident. Overall though a decent experience.
This is a top notch dispensary. Incredible products and wonderful staff. I’ve been around to a number of dispensaries in the area and I go out of my way to visit Bloom. It’s just that awesome.
This is by far the best dispensary!!! Everyone is super friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. They have a great selection. Great atmosphere, very nice and clean building facility. Adriana was the sweet gal at the front desk to greet us as soon as we walked in, she is so sweet and has the best personality. She made us feel right at home. Now I have to give a Shout Out to my budtender "Jonathan" who was so awesome!!! He made my husband and I feel right at ease, especially with his great sense of humor, I couldn't stop laughing!! He answered all our questions was just so knowledgeable and helpful. Over all we had a great experience here at Bloom City, which is why it's now going to be our one stop shop!!
Experienced smoker and ex grower. I have been all down 8 mile and to everything near it over the years and the only place I feel comfortable purchasing products is Bloom. The staff is over 90% female and they are all the nicest people you would ever want to meet. While there have been a lot of shady operators and bad products out there over the years I have learned that I can trust Bloom to carry properly tested products and always treat me with respect. I drive 45 minutes one way to get there. It's worth it.
They are super knowledgeable and helpful!
I absolutely LOVE the staff. They are all very knowledgeable and friendly. It's a beautiful shop and super convenient.
I like all of the bus tenders. Very helpful.