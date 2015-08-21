Buzzybee23 on October 16, 2019

This is by far the best dispensary!!! Everyone is super friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. They have a great selection. Great atmosphere, very nice and clean building facility. Adriana was the sweet gal at the front desk to greet us as soon as we walked in, she is so sweet and has the best personality. She made us feel right at home. Now I have to give a Shout Out to my budtender "Jonathan" who was so awesome!!! He made my husband and I feel right at ease, especially with his great sense of humor, I couldn't stop laughing!! He answered all our questions was just so knowledgeable and helpful. Over all we had a great experience here at Bloom City, which is why it's now going to be our one stop shop!!