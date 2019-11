Jenfrere on March 6, 2018

I think the prices are pretty great and I think there are a few people who are extremely knowledgeable, which I'm truly thankful for that. I don't know however, if I'll ever go back in there after the last few times I've been in with the vibe I've gotten. I am a people person. I'm a comedienne as well, and a bit talkative. I have had too many people who work there seemingly rolling their eyes when I ask questions or just not respond at all because they are waiting for me to choose and looking off into space as if they're inconvenienced. I realize each day is different, but it kind of stings a bit when you notice the atmosphere change when you walk in as if they just want you to shut up before you even start talking. Especially when you notice someone whom always seems to like to see you, change their demeanor due to the others who may not appreciate my personable character. This last visit really made me miss my old shop, and made me leave this review. Once or twice, sure, but it's been too many times now. They will thrive regardless of one less customer. Takes a substantial amount of placating for me to say no more. One of the assistant managers has a vast amount of knowledge no matter what you ask her, but this last visit put me off enough to go down the street and pay more. Take care bloomers