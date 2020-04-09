477 products
$40 1/8s of top shelf flower, tax included. That's 20% off 20 cultivars when buying 3.5g.
$40 1/8s of all top tier flower that sells for $14 per gram. 20 cultivars from which to choose, and the 20% of savings applies to purchases of 3.5g bags. Come check out all the variety.
OLCC daily sales limits apply: 1 oz per Adult Use customer 21+
All Products
Southern Belle by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Southern Belle
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mumbles by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Mumbles
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nice Tsunami by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
3.95%
THC
11.5%
CBD
Nice Tsunami
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bliss Berry by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
4.14%
THC
12.3%
CBD
Bliss Berry
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Thang #7 by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sweet Thang #7
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Petals by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
4%
THC
13.3%
CBD
Kush Petals
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pancakes by Phenix Farms
from Phenix Farms
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Pancakes
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lion by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cherry Lion
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Aliens & Cream by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
24.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Aliens & Cream
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Cure by Decibel Farms
from Decibel Farms
6.4%
THC
13%
CBD
Tangie Cure
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Pie by Decibel Farms
from Decibel Farms
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Pie
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Koffeeberry by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
21.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Koffeeberry
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Uprise by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
23.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Uprise
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Palpatine #5 by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
22%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Palpatine #5
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citrus Smuggler by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
19%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Citrus Smuggler
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rhino Glue by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Rhino Glue
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Merlot by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Merlot
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Kush by Hug Farms
from Hug Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pure Kush by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
15%
THC
8%
CBD
Pure Kush
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kitchen Sink by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
22%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Kitchen Sink
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Secret Mints 9 by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
25%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Secret Mints 9
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake F2 by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake F2
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jesus by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jesus
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Papaya by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
White Papaya
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wasabi!! by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Wasabi!!
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Koffee by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Koffee
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesel by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesel
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dutch Kush by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Kush
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Island Girl by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Island Girl
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Mints by The Heights Co.
from The Heights Co.
30.6%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Kush Mints
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gel*to #33 by The Heights Co.
from The Heights Co.
21.3%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Gel*to #33
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
I-95 Cooks by The Heights
from The Heights
26%
THC
0.93%
CBD
I-95 Cooks
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO C*okies by The Heights
from The Heights
29.4%
THC
0.11%
CBD
GMO C*okies
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cali Kush by Choice Farms
from Choice Farms
22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cali Kush
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Stella Blue by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
5.15%
THC
11%
CBD
Stella Blue
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Coyote Art by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Coyote Art
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 12