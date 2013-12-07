YokoJones on June 13, 2019

Nice folks, but I was not convinced that they were paying attention to what I said that I wanted. I made it clear that I wanted something for sleep, as well as something for daytime, and I had to return to the store, because when I checked online, both strains were listed as recomended for staying awake. When I went back, and asked yet again for something for sleep, another person sold me some stuff with the highest THC content I'd ever seen, even when they heard me protest it's strength. I'll probably come back again, because the place is close, but I may do my own research first, which is not really what I expect to have to do in places with more attentive and aware sales folks.