Nicw staff and helpful
4.6
10 reviews
prepackaged leaf. over dry and a bit stale. staff was friendly but was not impressed by the product.
Nice folks, but I was not convinced that they were paying attention to what I said that I wanted. I made it clear that I wanted something for sleep, as well as something for daytime, and I had to return to the store, because when I checked online, both strains were listed as recomended for staying awake. When I went back, and asked yet again for something for sleep, another person sold me some stuff with the highest THC content I'd ever seen, even when they heard me protest it's strength. I'll probably come back again, because the place is close, but I may do my own research first, which is not really what I expect to have to do in places with more attentive and aware sales folks.
The reality is that everyone responds very differently to all types of cannabis. We all have unique endocannabinoid systems that interact with cannabis differently. For some folks, high THC levels really knock them out, and or others the THC provides a sense of euphoria that relaxes them so they can sleep. There's no magic product for sleep, or a silver bullet for pain. Everyone really responds differently, and what works for someone may not work for you. I'm sorry our staff may not have been clear about recommendations. But I'll say that even online research will produce answers and directions that may not be ideal for you personally.
Super nice, great prices, variety of product... not the best building/atmosphere. I hope they renovate soon!
Our renovation is finally complete. We hope you enjoy the new and improved experience.
My go to place!
We love to be your go to place!
Budtender was texting on his phone my entire visit. Made absolutely no eye contact and then rudely corrected me for calling an un stable extract shatter! Even tipped him a buck after my shitty experience and the dude didnt say anything cause he didnt notice anything but his phone!
Bummer about your experience. Our crew only uses their phones while on break -- at least that's the policy now based on this dredging of a review. We use apps to communicate internally; but if we have guests in the house, they are certainly priority.
This was the first dispensary I went to after getting my medical card and I instantly felt welcome. The budtenders are always very knowledgeable and kind.
Thanks so much! We have so much to learn, and we are delighted to keep doing so.
it's the best in town with the best prices
Thanks for the kind words and support.
Awesome selection of flower, great prices and quality customer service!! Definitely my favorite shop in town.
I was excited to go here because of the Clean Green Certification, and I value the clean product. The at,sphere wasn’t the best, flower not displayed well. The prices were so,what high and did not have a lot of CBD flower or prerolls. Staff were friendly and helpful. I would return because what they had is of high quality, but upgrading presentation and keeping full stock would help.
Our remodel is complete, and I can assure you our CBD selection of flower, prerolls and edibles is on point.