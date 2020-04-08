650 products
$3 PreRolls. 3 varieties of 1g prerolls priced at $3 tax included. Grab 1 of each 3 for $9 out the door.
Valid 1/26/2020
3 different varieties of 1g prerolls are only $3 each, tax included. Come check out the variety.
OLCC Daily Purchase Limits Apply: 1oz of flower or 28g of PreRolls per Adult Customer 21+
All Products
Dosi Mints by Midnight Fruit Company
from Midnight Fruit Company
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosi Mints
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nice Tsuanami by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
5%
THC
15%
CBD
Nice Tsuanami
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Petals by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
3.87%
THC
13.3%
CBD
Kush Petals
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nice Tsunami by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
5%
THC
15%
CBD
Nice Tsunami
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bliss Berry by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
4.14%
THC
12.3%
CBD
Bliss Berry
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hazemat OG by Archive
from Archive
22%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Koffeeberry by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Coyote Art by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Coyote Art
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Cure by Decibel Farms
from Decibel Farms
6%
THC
13%
CBD
Tangie Cure
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Uprise by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Uprise
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Garlicots by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
23%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lion by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
24%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Aliens & Cream by Green Source Gardens
from Green Source Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Gelato by Fox Hollow
from Fox Hollow
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pancakes by Phenix Farms
from Phenix Farms
22%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ringo's Strawberry by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tasty Waves by Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
26%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Divine Kush Breath by Urban Canna
from Urban Canna
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Divine Kush Breath
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Wreck by Smith Rock
from Smith Rock
25%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purple Wreck
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Queso Perro by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Queso Perro
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Ghost by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
25%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Duct Tape by Archive
from Archive
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mule Fuel by Focus North
from Focus North
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropic Truffle by Kumba Hills
from Kumba Hills
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Truffle
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
FATSO by The Heights
from The Heights
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jack and Cheese by OreKron
from OreKron
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack and Cheese
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gushers by Paschal Farms
from Paschal Farms
20.48%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hidden Pastry by Phenix Farms
from Phenix Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forum Gelato by Phenix Farms
from Phenix Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mumbles by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
18.14%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Mimosa by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
22%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
333OG by Paschal Farms
from Paschal Farms
21.93%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Southern Belle by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Southern Belle
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Papaya by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Papaya
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Diesel by NW Kind
from NW KIND
26%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon Indigo by Geek Farms
from Geek Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
