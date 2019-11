jimraynor92 on September 11, 2018

The actual physical store is great, they have a good selection of usable products and quick service usually. Fantastic enough that this should be an all-around 5 star review but the ordering website design is abhorrent. Finding concentrates on their website is easy and they seemingly have a massive selection with the same stock photo, unspecific to what usable form it comes in. I made a large order and arranged for a family member to get it (as I cannot leave the house easily). When I received my bag inside I found only one product in the usable concentrate form I wanted, the only one that the stock photos resembled. The other FOUR were in the form of disposable pen cartridges that I cannot use, and were advertised in the same way as the other concentrates. The website sorts all the different forms of concentrates together, and almost no effort was put into the descriptions or photos to specify what each product really is. I do realize it's a growing industry, with product quality and availability always changing ...but why even offer a service like this when it is this incomplete?