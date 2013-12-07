Follow
Substance - Division
541-317-1814
Spooktacular Edible Specials, 10-30% storewide. Including Wyld Edibles $16 tax included
Valid 10/11/2019
Edibles starting at $2.75. Yum yum. Prepare for Halloween fun.
OLCC daily limits shall apply
$6 per gram on organic bud - tax included!
Valid 9/24/2019
We have 10+ varieties of organically produced, clean green certified greenhouse flower at $6 per gram, tax included.
All our prices include tax. The more you buy, the more you save. As always, while supplies last. (We never seem to run out, but the cultivars and farms sure do change).
$16 Vape Carts from Roganja by NW Kind
Valid 9/24/2019
Roganja flower process by NW Kind into .5g clean distillate carts.
$16 includes the sales tax. Woot! Limit 5 per day. While supplies last.