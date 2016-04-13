TerpyMcTerpson on November 15, 2019

Even with construction going on, this is still the best spot in town! Staff is always friendly and willing to help out or answer any questions, Location is clean and always welcoming, And they always Have the best products and deals in town! They even Price Match all their products with the other shops in town As long as its the same Batch/Percentage. Sierra and Brian were able to help me choose some fire dabs with some awesome terps by MPX, along with some fresh flower by Natures Chemistry and IVXX! Can’t forget Josh for always making the experience an enjoyable one with his laughs and jokes.