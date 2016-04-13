Nancy1006
Great prerolls!:)
Thank you for your review, we appreciate your feedback and look forward to seeing you shop with us again soon.
4.8
10 reviews
Even with construction going on, this is still the best spot in town! Staff is always friendly and willing to help out or answer any questions, Location is clean and always welcoming, And they always Have the best products and deals in town! They even Price Match all their products with the other shops in town As long as its the same Batch/Percentage. Sierra and Brian were able to help me choose some fire dabs with some awesome terps by MPX, along with some fresh flower by Natures Chemistry and IVXX! Can’t forget Josh for always making the experience an enjoyable one with his laughs and jokes.
Wow! Thank you @TerpyMcTerpson for taking the time to write us such a great review. We are happy to hear our staff and service met your needs and expectations.
They are very nice and friendly at this location. Super selection
Thank you for your review and choosing to #shopLEGAL. We greatly appreciate your business and look forward to seeing you again soon!
Great place to come for your medical needs, I’m so happy here. Parking Security and front desk people Daniel is very welcoming, but when I got to the back they where so patient and professional with me, they brought out the sheets to very the percentage and showed me all products, very knowledgeable with the tools. Cheryl is with the business thanks Blum I’m bringing the whole family
Thank you for your review, @ganjanodanja! Our team is thrilled to hear you were so happy with your visit. We’d love for you to shop with us again soon!
Awesome service great product
It is our goal to provide the best service to our customers, thank you for sharing your experience and choosing to shop with us!
I really love Blum.the very best overall.aussome friendly staff whose are very knowledgeable.great deals and not that inspenxive.i live next to mynt but my choice is blum.i gladly walk 45mins everyother day to come here.they even open the door for you.i feel welcome when I'm here.everyone should blum.
Wow! Thank you @Maria_weiss for taking the time to write us such a great review. We are happy to hear our staff and service met your needs and expectations.
@David_Austin, thank you for the review! We are so pleased to hear about your recent visit with us. We’d love for you to shop with us again soon!
I Don't Go Anywhere But Here I Love The Staff They're Knowledgeable My 5 Star #1 Dispensary in Reno Highly Recommended
Thank you for choosing to shop with us! We are thrilled to hear we made your visit a memorable one and truly look forward to welcoming you back!
I don’t go anywhere else!! Always knowledgeable, always enthusiastic. Great people.
Thank you for your review, @tofupage! Our team is thrilled to hear you were so happy with your visit. We’d love for you to shop with us again soon!
Hands down the best dispensary in the Reno- Tahoe area! Not only are the staff knowledgeable and extremely friendly but the interior is always clean and organized. My go to for all my cannabis needs :)
hank you so much for leaving us a review. We genuinely love to hear about our customer’s experiences, thank you for choosing to shop with us!