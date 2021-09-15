Shop all dispensaries in Reno, NV
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Reno, Nevada for adult-use.
- Yes, there are 17 recreational marijuana dispensaries located in Reno, Nevada.
- You can buy recreational weed in Reno at a dispensary or on Leafly.com.
- No, you cannot fly out of Reno, NV with weed.
- There are 20 dispensaries in the Reno, Nevada area.
- No, you do not need a prescription to buy marijuana in Reno, NV.
- No, a medical marijuana card is not required to visit a dispensary in Reno.
- In Reno you can buy up to one ounce of usable marijuana and 3.5 grams of cannabis concentrate.