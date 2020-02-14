We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3G/$100: DAZED FULL SPECTRUM RSO*
3G/$150: DAZED LR & CONCENTRATE KINGS LR - MIX'N'MATCH*
2/$225: GHOST LIVE RESIN 2G BUCKETS*
3/$165: BIG GAS LIVE RESIN CARTRIDGES .5G*
3/$55: KUSHY PUNCH SUGAR FREE GUMMIES*
3/$50: TREETOWN CEREAL TREATS PB & VANILLA*
Exclusions apply. Select items may be excluded from this offer. Offer cannot be combined or stacked with other offers, and excludes discounted or sale items. BREEZE™ may modify or cancel the terms of this offer at any time without notice.
🎉BREEZE - HAZEL PARK REC 21+ NOW OPEN🎉
Valid 3/6/2020 – 1/2/2022
BREEZE™ Hazel Park, Oakland County's First Adult Use Recreational Marijuana Retail Establishment, is Now Open! NO MED CARD REQUIRED for Customers 21 years of age or older!
*VALID Photo Government Issued ID REQUIRED to Purchase
* REC CUSTOMERS: Must be 21+ and present a valid photo government issued ID