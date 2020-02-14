LadyMJWay on April 2, 2020

overpriced for what you get. I got 3 different types of flower and some gummies. The herb is the same as usual, nothing special. If I pay 20+ a gram it should be fire.... this tastes like the same crap you can get off the street for $10gram. and if you get on the street you get more for what you pay, the tax is too much. I know that’s not on you as a location but it was alarming to pay that much for both the herb and tax. I paid $30 of tax for $170 of product. You should consider building the tax price into your herb price cuz I don’t like bringing $200 from the bank and adding up my bill and when you get to checkout it comes to $229.78. Practically it doesn’t work well with a cash business. As a customer I would rather know I’m paying $230 flat than have to deal with going back to the bank for the extra $30, or having to wait for your guy to go in for 5 minute to bring me back my .12 cents of change. Most people don’t bring a lot of extra cash and change, It’s annoying. Just a suggestion.