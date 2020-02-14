LadyMJWay
overpriced for what you get. I got 3 different types of flower and some gummies. The herb is the same as usual, nothing special. If I pay 20+ a gram it should be fire.... this tastes like the same crap you can get off the street for $10gram. and if you get on the street you get more for what you pay, the tax is too much. I know that’s not on you as a location but it was alarming to pay that much for both the herb and tax. I paid $30 of tax for $170 of product. You should consider building the tax price into your herb price cuz I don’t like bringing $200 from the bank and adding up my bill and when you get to checkout it comes to $229.78. Practically it doesn’t work well with a cash business. As a customer I would rather know I’m paying $230 flat than have to deal with going back to the bank for the extra $30, or having to wait for your guy to go in for 5 minute to bring me back my .12 cents of change. Most people don’t bring a lot of extra cash and change, It’s annoying. Just a suggestion.
Hi LadyMJWay, thank you for taking the time to leave us a review. It's through feedback like yours that we improve. Our pricing accommodates our strict testing procedures that we follow for ALL our products, which is going to be the key difference between legal and street cannabis. You know all product you get from BREEZE are clean as well as the THC and CBD content. When placing an order through our website, it will break down the tax for you and will display the price INCLUDING the tax before you submit your order. There is a 10% cannabis excise tax as well as 6% sales tax on every purchase. All of that will be broken down directly above the "place order button". We also have an ATM on site. We try to make this process as easy as possible for our customers, next time if there's any confusion, please don't hesitate to give us a call!! We'd be more than happy to walk you through the online ordering process. Hope to see you soon!!