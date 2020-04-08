254 products
All Products
Squirt
from Wildflower
18.43%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Squirt
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
Ape Cheese
from Millerville Farms
16.85%
THC
1%
CBD
Ape Cheese
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$78½ ounce
$1441 ounce
CBD Therapy
from NW Artisan
0.7%
THC
13.1%
CBD
CBD Therapy
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$67.2¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Blueberry Cookies
from Night Owl Nursery
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2881 ounce
Cuvee
from Omega Blends
17.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Cuvee
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2881 ounce
Pennywise
from Shadowbox Farms
3%
THC
5%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$14.4⅛ ounce
$14.4⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$57.6½ ounce
$115.21 ounce
Skywalker
from Night Owl Financial
18.47%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2881 ounce
Nercomancer
from NW Artisan
20.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Nercomancer
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$84¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2881 ounce
Grape Octane
from Cold Frame Farms
25.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Octane
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$156½ ounce
$2201 ounce
GMO Cookies
from Panda Farms
31%
THC
0.12%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$84¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Affordable Care Act
from Old Apple Farm
25.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Affordable Care Act
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
Jet Fuel Gelato
from Yerba Buena
23.26%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
Harley Quinn X Purple Dragon
from The Sweet Life
0.89%
THC
20.4%
CBD
Harley Quinn X Purple Dragon
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Grape Head
from Sugarbud
26.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Grape Head
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$84¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Zamaldelica
from NW Artisan
20.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Zamaldelica
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$84¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Vicious Poodle
from Old Apple Farm
25.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Vicious Poodle
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Purple Primeape
from Injoy Cannabis
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Primeape
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$74¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Blue Dragon Desert Frost
from Yerba Buena
0.89%
THC
20%
CBD
Blue Dragon Desert Frost
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Huckleberry Web
from Deep Creek Gardens
7.88%
THC
14.91%
CBD
Huckleberry Web
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Blackberry Octane
from WE OG
27.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blackberry Octane
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Sensi Star
from WE OG
27.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Chocolate Haze
from WE OG
27.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chocolate Haze
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Vanilla Frosting
from Wildflower
22.14%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$78½ ounce
$1441 ounce
Obama Kush
from Oregon Roots
23.36%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Purple Kush
from The Sweet Life
22.14%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2281 ounce
Blueberry Muffins
from Laird Family Farms
20.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffins
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Jager
from Millerville Farms
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
JGR
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Huckleberry Meringue
from Deep Creek Gardens
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry Meringue
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$84¼ ounce
Sour Topicana
from Pacific Grove
29.02%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sour Tropicana
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Rhubarb Pie
from Cold Frame Farms
18.36%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Rhubarb Pie
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
CBD Kush
from Yerba Buena
7.89%
THC
14.9%
CBD
CBD Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Congo Kashmir
from Ridgeline Reserve
15.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Congo Kashmir
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
Menage a Trios | Live Budder
from Echo Electuary
55.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Menage a Trios
Strain
$461 gram
$461 gram
Mount Hood | Live Diamonds
from White Label Extracts
83.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt. Hood Magic
Strain
$481 gram
$481 gram
Sour Apple RSO | FECO
from Farmer's Friend Extracts | FFEPDX
61.6%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Sour Apple
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Blue Moose | Nug Run
from Bee Hive Extracts
73.75%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Blue Moose
Strain
$38.41 gram
$38.41 gram
Double Up Mints | Sauce
from Bee Hive Extracts
77.45%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Double Up Mints
Strain
$19.21 gram
$19.21 gram
Hidden Pastry | Diamonds
from Bee Hive Extracts
84.65%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Hidden Pastry
Strain
$28.81 gram
$28.81 gram
Dog Star | Live Resin Budder
from Bee Hive Extracts
71.25%
THC
0.71%
CBD
Dog Star
Strain
$28.81 gram
$28.81 gram
Animal Mints | Live Sugar
from White Label Extracts
67.56%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
