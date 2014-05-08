elginagain on December 1, 2018

Portland has a lot of dispensaries and more keep opening. This market will eventually reach a saturation point where stores begin to close. The ones that are able to thrive through this are not going to be the best designed ones or the ones playing the hippest music but it will be the locations that consistently provide a memorable and enriching customer experience. That is what you will get every time at Bridge City Collective. You are always greeted and welcomed with genuine enthusiasm. The bud tenders here know how to probe with great questions to determine "what's right" for the customer. The individuals working here are beyond knowledgeable and demonstrate a genuine desire to match you up with the appropriate product. I am consistently blown away and leave feeling like I didn't just go somewhere and buy some weed but I feel like I went somewhere and had an experience. Extra recognition to Amber (the scientist that helped me find a way to sleep better), Chris (so skilled at explaining the product in layman's terms and helping to educate me), and Max (welcoming, friendly, and making the call to use a bigger font on the menu is the kind of innovative thinking an organization needs). I am going to keep coming here even if I move out of the neighborhood.