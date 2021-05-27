There’s literally nothing they could do better. The selection is absurdly large...someone has dumped a LOT of money into a large selection and it’s reflected in the amazing prices and availability of all products. I’m solely into oil and their selection is astounding. Same with the flower...tons of strains...it could easily take 30 minutes to look over everything in the store thoroughly. I thought the prices listed on Leafly were medical they are so low, but the prices are recreational. I hope more locations pop up EVERYWHERE. So glad to have found this place! As a medical patient, it’s hard to always find what works for me and then to be able to find it reasonably affordable. They have tons of selections that would work for me and the prices are almost as good as most other places 4/20 & 7/10 sales.