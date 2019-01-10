Follow
Pickup available
Brothers Cannabis
Pickup available
(503) 894-8001
Joint Special
Valid 10/1/2019
Purchase 5 pre-rolled joints and get the 6th joint FREE !!!
Free Joint of equal or lesser value Tax included with price
Monday the IncrEDIBLE
Valid 10/1/2019
10% off all edibles (tax included with price)
Cannot combine discounts
Shatterday
Valid 10/1/2019
10% off all concentrates (tax included with price)!
cannot combine discounts
Topshelf Tuesday
Valid 10/1/2019
10% off top shelf flower (tax included with price)
Cannot combine discounts.
Topical Thursday
Valid 10/1/2019
15% off all topicals and tinctures (tax included with price)
Cannot combine discounts
Sunday Funday
Valid 10/1/2019
10% off specific items. Discounted items will change every week (tax included with price)
Cannot combine discounts