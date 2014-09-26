yungfruitloop on November 6, 2019

Dropped in on a Saturday afternoon as I live in the area. Waited for ten minutes or so for the bud tender to assist me as she said she was “waiting for the other employee”. I’m a guy. Dressed in business casual. And I hear her tell the dude who shows up that I was making her feel uncomfortable. The guy then waits on me and tells me that I should t be upset because she didn’t feel comfortable waiting on a man. Okay, then don’t get into customer service. I just wanted to grab some pre rolls and was made to feel like a predator because they hired a hippy who only waits on people based off of the vibe she gets. Thankfully, I’ll never have to return because I wouldn’t dare want to make anyone feel uncomfortable by asking theM to take my money.