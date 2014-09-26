jfur
I love this little shop... Great bud, awesome pre-rolls (only place i buy them!) I highly recommend this shop!!!
Thank you so much! Happy to hear you enjoy our pre-roll selection.
Dropped in on a Saturday afternoon as I live in the area. Waited for ten minutes or so for the bud tender to assist me as she said she was “waiting for the other employee”. I’m a guy. Dressed in business casual. And I hear her tell the dude who shows up that I was making her feel uncomfortable. The guy then waits on me and tells me that I should t be upset because she didn’t feel comfortable waiting on a man. Okay, then don’t get into customer service. I just wanted to grab some pre rolls and was made to feel like a predator because they hired a hippy who only waits on people based off of the vibe she gets. Thankfully, I’ll never have to return because I wouldn’t dare want to make anyone feel uncomfortable by asking theM to take my money.
Thank you for your feedback. I genuinely apologize for this experience and I am so sorry to hear that you were made to feel this way in our shop. We pride ourselves on the customer experience, therefore this is absolutely unacceptable. I would very much appreciate if you could email me at carrera@botanicapdx.com to discuss how we can make this right. Again, my sincerest apologies.
Worst store ever have u buy stuff that don’t work and won’t do nothing for you worst experience ever I have never been to any dispensary and got treated like this i just want what I payed for to get high not to get rip off outta my money worst store ever
great selection, cool prices..🌺👑
I love this place, awesome and friendly service! along with a very wonderful and amazing selection of goods at awesome prices! It's my favorite go to place for my goodies!
I think this place is located in a weird area or better yet hard to see unless your directly I. front cause it's so small. But the people who work here are great and have a great product available.
This place is awesome! Affordable bud and the staff was really friendly (Allison). They also have a bunch of specials and we got a great deal. We will definitely be back
This was my first time here and I will be returning again. The atmosphere and the design of the store was great and Allison was beyond helpful and amazing.
Not a huge selection by any means but the flower is of great quality, and it is a great shop if you need medicinal CBD strains- 5 in one location is pretty amazing. Friendly guys running the place and the atmosphere is super nice and inviting. Great little neighborhood shop.
Botánica has been my go-to place for grabbing joints in the Buckman area. The budtenders are incredibly sweet, friendly people. The shop is small, pretty limited stock when it comes to edibles but as I mentioned earlier, definitely a great spot for leaf and pre-rolled joints.