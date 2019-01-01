Follow
Bud Green Care
(207) 356-3582
7 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$275
Deals
2 1/2 oz Flower savings
Valid 1/1/2019 – 12/31/2019
2 1/2 oz's of assorted flower strains @ $275
This is an ongoing Special if you buy 2 1/2 oz. of flower at one time for $275.....Your best deal is this one...Save $35 on the flower cost based on 1/4 oz's at $35 ($310)
2 1/2 oz Flower savings
Valid 1/1/2019 – 12/31/2019
2 1/2 oz's of assorted flower strains @ $275
This is an ongoing Special if you buy 2 1/2 oz. of flower at one time for $275.....Your best deal is this one...Save $35 on the flower cost based on 1/4 oz's at $35 ($310)
All Products
Skywalker Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Granddaddy Purple
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Texada Timewarp
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Gummy Bear
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1251 oz
+1 more size
Original Glue #4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1251 oz
+1 more size
Pineapple Chunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$1251 oz
+1 more size