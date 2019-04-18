Purplepantydropper
very good
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
10 reviews
very good
Great flower, very good variety Always on point
Mark is a very nice guy, the quality of the bud is top tier for being sun grown. his presidential kush is some of the best tasting weed I have ever smoked. I have always preferred indoor bud because I had never had quality sun grown bud until buying from Bud Green Care. definetly will be visiting with him again and definitely recommend you use him as your caregiver as well.
Amazing meds! You can taste the quality of this all organic grown meds. Good price too.
Great caregiver with dense, quality flower at great prices. Good delivery service and a friendly and owner.
GREAT products & friendly service for sure will be going back. 😀
I can not say enough about what great product this place has. They have some of the best prices in the state and it is impeccable flowers and service. It is important to me that I spend my money at businesses I respect and Bud Green Care is one of the best.
I've been with Mark of Bud green care for almost 2 years. His quilty of medicine is top notch. He take time to explain how I can get the most out of my flower. I'm very glad I meet this caregiver.
Literally the most chill business! Always finds time to be there for patients, and you cant beat the price!
His dedication to providing quality Sun Grown, eco friendly Medical Cannabis is very evident in his operation!