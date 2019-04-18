MaineTreeTheBestTree on August 4, 2019

Mark is a very nice guy, the quality of the bud is top tier for being sun grown. his presidential kush is some of the best tasting weed I have ever smoked. I have always preferred indoor bud because I had never had quality sun grown bud until buying from Bud Green Care. definetly will be visiting with him again and definitely recommend you use him as your caregiver as well.