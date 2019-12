PeaceLeader on July 2, 2018

I've been a regular since their soft opening when they were just a small hole in the wall and have bad nothing but positive experiences. The budtenders are all very knowlegable and management is awesome. They even recommend strains and brands based off of terpine content over strictly thc/ cbd. Cannabis has so much more to offer than just thc and often other compounds get overlooked by consumers as well as budtenders so it is a welcomed change in the industry. Even as a regular they always seem to have something new and exciting to offer. I would most certainly recommend Budhut to anybody looking to snag a good deal in a very positive and knowlegable environment.