Your Local Bud Junction (20%)

Ongoing deal

Bring in proof of your address and if you are within a 10 mile radius of our store, you will be added to our Local VIP Group (Be sure to ask about our loyalty check-in station). This beautifully cultivated savings, will offer you 20% off store-wide, plus additional perks that will be presented randomly!

Must live within a 10 mile radius. Must have valid proof: Photo ID with accurate address, bill, lease, etc.