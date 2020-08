P........z on November 25, 2017

Went inside hoping to be in and out in about 5-10 minutes, since I knew what I wanted to look for, but instead I got about a 20 minute visit because one person was in front of me. It seemed to me that there was another worker there wearing a Bud Junction shirt, but they seemed to care less that we were waiting for so long. When I went to check out instead of paying and getting out, we had to register, and we got a lecture about things we didn't give a s#,! about before they'd just take our money. Hopefully just a bad day at work or a freak occurrence.