Hello! Welcome to Bud's. We are Medford's newest and best dispensary. Located at 101 S Riverside Ave, in Medford, Oregon. Our aim is to serve our customers the finest cannabis products at the lowest prices possible. We have a huge selection of bulk flower, including the largest selection of indoor flower in the Rogue Valley. We carry brands you can trust, such as Dr. Jolly's, Gron, Echo Electuary, Shango, Silver Leaf and more! From Edibles, Cartridges, Extracts, Pre-Rolls, and of course....Bud's, we got you covered.