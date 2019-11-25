Follow
Buddy Boy South Federal
3039360309
226 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 33
Show All 48
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
Deals
Next1 Deals
1 Gram of Wax/Shatter for $15.
Rec grams of wax & shatter priced at $15. All pricing reflected is pre-tax.
Next1 Deals
1 Gram of Wax/Shatter for $15.
Rec grams of wax & shatter priced at $15. All pricing reflected is pre-tax.
All Products
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Manager Selected Strain
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Flo OG (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citral Flo BX1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Sunset
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Fett (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dalae OG (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White 99
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citradelic Sunset
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citradelic Sunset
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 (MED)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Jones
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Member Berry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG Terpen 500mg (REC)
from Next1 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$38½ g
In-store only
HTE Cartridge 500mg
from Ascend
100%
THC
___
CBD
$52.5½ g
In-store only
Oil Stix Ultra Hybrid Cartridges 600mg (REC)
from Keef Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.750.6 g
In-store only
Disposable 2:1 CBD Vape Pen 300mg (REC)
from KJL Compounds
25%
THC
75%
CBD
$31.50.3 g
In-store only
Indica Budder Pods 500mg
from The Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.38½ g
In-store only
Bullet Disposable Distillate Vape Pen 500mg (REC)
from Bullet Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.25½ g
In-store only
Oil Stix Ultra Sativa Cartridges 600mg (REC)
from Keef Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.750.6 g
In-store only
Crescendo Cartridge 500mg (REC)
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.5½ g
In-store only
Cataract Kush Cartridge 500mg (REC)
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.5½ g
In-store only
CBD Budder Pods 500mg
from The Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.38½ g
In-store only
Kosher Kush 500mg
from The Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.5½ g
In-store only
Pre 98 Bubba Kush 500mg
from The Lab
50%
THC
50%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$52.5½ g
In-store only
Koffee Cartridge 500mg (REC)
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.5½ g
In-store only
Infinity OG Cartridge 500mg (REC)
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.5½ g
In-store only
Headbanger Cartridge 500mg (REC)
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.5½ g
In-store only
Southbound Cartridge 500mg (REC)
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.5½ g
In-store only
iBang Cartridge 500mg (REC)
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.5½ g
In-store only
ISH Distillate 500mg Indica
from O.Pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.25½ g
In-store only
ISH Distillate 500mg Hybrid (REC)
from O.Pen Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.25½ g
In-store only
CBD Oil Stix Cartridges 600mg (REC)
from Keef Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.750.6 g
In-store only
Live Resin N1
from Next1 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Oil Stix 1g Hybrid Syringe (REC)
from Keef Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.751 g
In-store only
YF Shatter (REC)
from Yeti Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Apex Hybrid Strain Shatter (REC)
from Apex Xtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Apex Tahoe OG Shatter (REC)
from Apex Xtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Apex Blackwater Shatter (REC)
from Apex Xtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Sativa Budder Pods 500mg
from The Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.38½ g
In-store only
123456